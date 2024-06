NEW DELHI - India’s strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face the twin challenges of managing difficult allies and a resurgent opposition in his third term in office as the world’s most populous country returns to an era of coalition-style politics.

Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to muster a majority on its own, leading and winning in 240 seats, with counting nearing the end of the 2024 General Election.