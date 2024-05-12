'They drowned together': Lives swept away by Afghanistan floods

PUL-E KHUMRI, Afghanistan - Jawed’s whole life was ripped away when flash floods tore through Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, drowning every member of his family except a young son who clung to a tree above the churning mud.

Only Jawed, 38, and his nine-year-old son – his eldest – survived the flooding that carried away his wife and four other young children, some of the hundreds who died in Baghlan from the flooding that devastated the province on May 10, according to the United Nations.

At work when he heard of the surging waters, Jawed tried to race home but found the roads impassable.

When he finally reached his house, he saw only the stoop remained.

“There was nothing left. My whole house and life had been washed away,” Jawed told AFP.

His family’s bodies had been strewn across the area, carried by the force of the rushing water.

“They were all washed away,” he repeated, weeping over the phone from Pul-e Khumri, the provincial capital.

He found his wife, two sons and two daughters one by one, searching through the mud and debris, their bodies now wrapped in white sheets and laid out next to each other, ready for burial.

“One of my children, a baby, was in his mother’s arms. They drowned together,” Jawed said.

“My life sank, I was ruined, I don’t want anything from this life anymore.”

Fresh graves were dug in communities across Baghlan, the province hardest hit by flooding that impacted multiple provinces.

In Baghlan-e-Markazi district, people prayed next to their relatives’ graves under a stormy sky on the same hill where women and children had fled to higher ground during the deluge.

Some residents gathered on the hillsides overlooking their swamped homes and land.

Others tried to clear debris from buildings, wading ankle deep in mud to shovel thick layers out of their homes marked with brown stains showing the water had climbed high up the walls.