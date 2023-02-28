The world must not turn away from the Rohingya plight: Daily Star contributor

DHAKA - The World Food Programme (WFP) recently decided to cut rations for the Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, announcing that it would cut the monthly allotment by 17 per cent from March 2023 onwards.

For the past few years, there has been a visible declining trend in aid supply for the Rohingya. Such a worrisome trend is detrimental to the well-being of the refugees living in the camps for the last five and a half years.

Owing to their vulnerability, the declining funds also have worrying implications for regional security.

WFP decided to cut the rations from the current US$12 to US$10 (S$16 to S$13.50) from March onwards, citing a budget shortfall. It has also requested a US$125 million immediate fund from its donors to meet the deficit. Such a budget cut means that a Rohingya refugee living in the camps must live on just US$10 every month, which is likely to make life more difficult considering the soaring prices of commodities amid skyrocketing inflation.

However, this is not the first time WFP has reduced ration. In 2020, the organisation cut ration for Uganda’s refugees. After two years, it seems the result has been devastating due to widespread malnutrition and hunger. Many refugees are now deciding to go back to their homes, even though the situation there has not improved yet.

It is also not the only instance of declining funds for the Rohingya refugees. For the past few years, funds under the Joint Response Plan (JRP) have been on the decline, increasing the shortfall. In 2022, only US$553 million of the required US$881 million was received under JRP, with a shortfall of 37 per cent. In 2021, the shortfall was 28 per cent, and in 2020 it was 40 per cent.

Such a decline in aid for the Rohingya is increasing pressure on Bangladesh as it has to maintain the camp with inadequate funds.

Moreover, it is also not sustainable for the host country to increase its own budgetary support for the Rohingya since the country is already facing an economic downturn fuelled by the war in Ukraine. Skyrocketing inflation, negative balance of payment and fluctuating forex reserves are already hurting the economy. Yet, Bangladesh is hosting Rohingya refugees in Bhashan Char under its Ashrayan initiative.

The impact of the aid deficit will be dangerous for the refugees. Already, 45 per cent of the refugees could not avail a balanced diet with US$12 per month. Before the ration cut, already 40 per cent of Rohingya children have stunted growth and 40 per cent of pregnant and breastfeeding women are anaemic, according to the WFP’s own calculation.

UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri and Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews warned about “devastating consequences” due to the ration cut: more malnutrition, more disease, fewer services, and increased insecurity in the camp.

The budget shortfall and ration cut have implications for regional security. There is a common proverb: “Necessity knows no law.” To meet their individual and family needs, the Rohingya refugees are likely to seek alternative sources of income. Ultimately, their needs will compel them to be involved in criminal activities, including drugs and arms peddling, human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion, and many more.

Already, many Rohingya have been detained on charges of drugs and arms trafficking. There are several gangs operating in the Rohingya camps, involved in many crimes within and around the camp areas, according to media reports.

When Bangladesh opened its border on humanitarian grounds and hosted the Rohingya refugees in 2017, the international community pledged to provide the necessary budgetary support and ensure quick repatriation.

Five and a half years on, the international community must not forget their commitment. They must play a more active role, as they had pledged to do in 2017.

While quick and swift repatriation should be at the centre of the commitment, the budget shortfall must be avoided as long as the Rohingya live in temporary shelters in Cox’s Bazar.

The Rohingya already live in inhumane conditions in the camps. The reduction in aid means further worsening the situation. Therefore, budgetary support should increase with time instead of declining.

The US recently announced an additional $75 million fund in Rohingya support. Apart from the US, Japan, and the EU have announced funds for the Rohingya. Such initiatives are welcome, but these are not enough to meet the budget shortfall Bangladesh is facing every year.

Therefore, the international community must live up to their commitments they pledged at the onset of the crisis. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK