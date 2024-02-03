The road ahead from Ayodhya: Can India heal from religious disputes or will conflict continue?

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had several notable themes in his speech on Jan 22 at the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Key among them was how the temple signifies “peace, patience, mutual harmony, and coordination of Indian society”.

It was also described as “a symbol of inspiration for every section of society to progress on the path of a bright future”. He went on to refer to the Hindu god Rama, known as Lord Ram in north India, as a “solution” rather than a “dispute”.