10 dead as heavy rains hit south India

NEW DELHI – At least 10 people were killed in floods after intense rainfall in southern India, local media reported on Dec 20, weeks after a cyclone triggered intense flooding in the same areas.

Hundreds are stranded in the state of Tamil Nadu as water submerged roads, with the air force dropping 10 tonnes of emergency supplies to those stranded.

Footage from news agency Press Trust of India showed entire neighbourhoods underwater, with rescue teams using boats.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said at least 10 people had died and 12,600 people were forced to flee to safer areas, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

The situation was “grim” in districts including Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, the state governor’s office posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said “historically high rain” had “severely impacted the livelihoods of many and caused extensive damage to infrastructure”.