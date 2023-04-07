Teacher in premier dance academy in India arrested for alleged sexual abuse

BENGALURU - A premier dance institute in India has been rocked by sexual harassment allegations against one of its instructors.

Police in Chennai, capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, arrested Hari Padman on Monday. They registered a criminal case against him after a former student accused him of sexual harassment, including allegedly sending obscene text messages.

Padman, an assistant professor at Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, is being held in judicial custody till April 13.

The college is part of the Kalakshetra Foundation, an 87-year-old arts and cultural academy.

The student had attended the institution from 2015 to 2019 and later discontinued her studies. The accused, an alumnus, choreographer, and principal dancer, has been teaching at the academy since 2002.

The arrest came after dozens of students protested in late March against his alleged sexual misconduct, and against senior staff in the academy for allegedly shielding him.

The dance students demanded the dismissal of Padman and three other staff who they said behaved inappropriately, allegedly verbally and sexually harassing current and former students for several years.

After Padman’s arrest on Tuesday, Kalakshetra appointed an independent inquiry committee to investigate the allegations. The foundation’s board suspended Padman pending the inquiry, and terminated the services of three other employees – repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath.

Internal investigations into the complaints earlier had exonerated Padman, but the students alleged that their point of view was not duly considered.

In December 2022, Kalakshetra’s former director, Ms Leela Samson, posted on Facebook about a teacher who had allegedly harassed and molested students for more than a decade.

“A public institution, a haven of the highest art and contemplation – now turning a blind eye to how young girls are treated,” she wrote.

Following an outpouring of comments from former and present students agreeing with her, a peer group was formed, and a petition was submitted in late 2022 with more than 600 signatories asking for transparency and accountability from the institution.

In response, on March 19, Kalakshetra published an official notice on its website, condemning the complaints as “a concerted and organised effort” to malign the foundation.

“These allegations... seemed to be mostly manufactured by vested interests who aimed to sully Kalakshetra Foundation by falsely projecting the institution as an unsafe environment and thus confuse and distress students and staff,” it said.

It also warned of legal action against those who discussed the allegations on social media.