Tarique Rahman poised to be Bangladesh’s prime minister as Islamists concede

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman (centre) looks set to become Bangladesh's next prime minister.

– Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party conceded defeat in elections on Feb 14, despite earlier alleging problems with the vote count, clearing the way for nationalist leader Tarique Rahman to become prime minister.

Election Commission figures showed Mr Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had won a landslide victory in the elections on Feb 12, the first since a deadly 2024 uprising ousted the iron-fisted rule of Sheikh Hasina.

The success of BNP chief Rahman, 60, marks a remarkable turnaround for a man who returned to Bangladesh only in December after 17 years in exile in Britain, far from Dhaka’s political storms.

Mr Rahman, the scion of one of Bangladesh’s most powerful political dynasties, is expected to make a victory speech later on Feb 14.

His father, president Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in 1981, while his mother, Khaleda Zia, served three terms as prime minister and dominated national politics for decades.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has led the country of 170 million as interim leader since the uprising, said Mr Rahman “would help guide the country toward stability, inclusiveness and development”.

The BNP alliance won 212 seats compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, according to the Electoral Commission.

In his first speech since the election, Mr Rahman on Feb 14 called for all to remain united and dedicated his sweeping win to those who “sacrificed for democracy”.

“Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united,” he said.

“I firmly believe that national unity is a collective strength, while division is a weakness.”

He added that the “freedom-loving pro-democracy people” of the country have once again brought victory to the BNP.

“This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy, this victory belongs to people who aspired to and have sacrificed for democracy,” he said.

‘Verdict of the people’

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, 67, had said on Feb 13 that he would “seek redress” from the commission, with his party alleging “inconsistencies and fabrications”.

But a day later, he conceded defeat.

“In any genuine democratic journey, the true test of leadership is not only how we campaign, but how we respond to the verdict of the people,” he said in a statement.

“We recognise the overall outcome, and we respect the rule of law.”

Hasina’s Awami League party was barred from taking part. Hasina, 78, who was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, issued a statement from hiding in India decrying an “illegal and unconstitutional election”.

The US embassy congratulated Mr Rahman and the BNP for a “historic victory”, while neighbouring India praised his “decisive win”, a notable shift after deeply strained ties.

China and Pakistan, both of which have grown closer to Bangladesh since the 2024 uprising and the souring of ties with India, where Hasina has sheltered since her ouster, also congratulated the BNP.

International election observers said the polls had been a success, with the European Union saying on Feb 14 that they had been “credible”.

The International Republican Institute noted that while “election administration was technically sound, the broader political environment remains fragile”.

‘Successful’

Jamaat’s Mr Rahman said his party “will serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition, holding the government to account”.

Election commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker told AFP that the vote had been a success.

“It was by far the best election,” he said, noting that voting was cancelled at only one of the more than 42,000 polling centres.

“People had doubts about whether a successful election could be held under these circumstances, but we have done it,” he said on Feb 14. “If anyone still has any issues, they can go to court.”

The Election Commission said turnout was 59 per cent across 299 constituencies out of 300 in which voting took place.

Only seven women were elected, although a further 50 seats in Parliament reserved for women will be named from party lists.

Mr Shafiqur Rahman stressed the significant gains his Islamist party had made compared with past elections, after years of being crushed under Hasina.

“With 77 seats, we have nearly quadrupled our parliamentary presence and become one of the strongest opposition blocs in modern Bangladeshi politics,” he said. That is not a setback. That is a foundation.”

Voters on Feb 12 also endorsed proposals in a referendum for a sweeping democratic reform charter backed by Mr Yunus, to overhaul what he called a “completely broken” system of government and to prevent a return to one-party rule.

Those include prime ministerial term limits, a new Upper House of Parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

Crisis Group analyst Thomas Kean warned that the incoming government now faced “daunting challenges”, including “boosting the economy, ensuring security and continuing the reform process”. AFP



