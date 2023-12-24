Tanker off India hit by attack drone fired from Iran: Pentagon

WASHINGTON – A chemical tanker that was struck on Dec 24 off the coast of India was targeted “by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran”, the Pentagon said.

The attack took place around 10am local time and caused no casualties aboard the Japanese-owned vessel, it added, noting that a fire was extinguished.

The US military “remains in communication with the vessel as it continues towards a destination in India”.

The Pentagon said the Chem Pluto ship flew under a Liberian flag and was operated by a Dutch entity.

The drone strike occurred 200 nautical miles (370km) off the coast of India, it added. No US Navy vessels were in the vicinity.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike which came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea.

The Houthis say they are conducting the attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Indian navy said it had responded to a request for assistance.

“An aircraft was dispatched and it reached overhead the vessel and established safety of the involved ship and its crew,” a navy official told AFP.

“An Indian navy warship has also been dispatched so as to provide assistance as required.” AFP