Taleban repel Afghan forces' bid to reach US plane crash site

KABUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Afghan forces and Taleban fighters clashed in a central region where a US military aircraft crashed, officials said on Tuesday (Jan 28), as the government tried to reach the wreckage site in a Taleban stronghold.

On Monday, the US military said an E-11A aircraft crashed in the province of Ghazni, but disputed Taleban claims to have brought it down, without saying how many were aboard or if any had been killed.

Security forces were sent to the site immediately after receiving a report of the crash in the Deh Yak district, but were ambushed by Taleban fighters, Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak told Reuters.

"As per our information, there are four bodies and two onboard were alive and they are missing," Mr Wardak said, adding that the forces subsequently received an order to retreat and airborne action is to be taken instead.

Mr Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taleban spokesman, said Afghan forces backed by US military support had tried to capture the area around the crashed aircraft and clashed with fighters of the Islamist militant group.

The attempt was repelled, however, he told Reuters, but added that the Taleban would allow a rescue team access to recover bodies from the crash site.

"Taleban fighters on the ground counted six bodies at the site of the US airplane crash," he said, adding that while there could have been more, the militant group could not be certain, as fire had reduced everything to ashes.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, US officials said the plane was carrying fewer than five when it crashed, with one official saying initial information showed there were at least two.

The site has not been visited by US officials or any other members of the international force in Afghanistan, but the Taleban claim to have brought down the plane is misleading, a US defence official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that a preliminary probe showed there was a mechanical error.

The crashed aircraft, built by Bombardier, is used to provide communication capabilities in remote locations.

The incident follows reports last week the US and the Taleban were moving toward a peace deal that would see the eventual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to the 18-year long conflict.

Related Story Taleban say they handed ceasefire offer to US peace envoy

It is the second time in recent months the two sides have appeared close to announcing an agreement.

In September, US President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks in response to a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier.

The militant group controls or contests half of the country, more territory than any time since they were toppled in 2001.

The US currently has 13,000 of the 22,673 foreign troops in Afghanistan, down from a peak of 100,000 in 2011.