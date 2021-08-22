Taleban co-founder Baradar arrives in Kabul, as group aims to form a new government

KABUL (REUTERS) - Taleban's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul for talks with other leaders.

The group is trying to hammer out a new government after its forces swept across the country as United States-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military collapsing.

A Taleban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Baradar will meet militant commanders, former government leaders and policymakers, religious scholars and others.

The official said the group plans to prepare a new model for governing Afghanistan in the next few weeks, with separate teams tackling internal security and financial issues.

"Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," the official said.

The new government structure will not be a democracy by Western definitions, the official said, but "will protect everyone's rights".

The Taleban follow an ultra-hardline version of Sunni Islam. They have sought to present a more moderate face since returning to power, saying they want peace and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

When in power from 1996 to 2001, also guided by Islamic law, the Taleban stopped women from working or going out without wearing an all-enveloping burqa and stopped girls from going to school.

Individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and round-ups of those who had formerly held government positions, criticised the Taleban or worked with US-led forces.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the Taleban official said. "If (members of the Taleban) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated," he said.

The US and Germany told their citizens in Afghanistan on Saturday (Aug 21) to avoid travelling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taleban Islamists took control.

Crowds have grown at the airport in the heat and dust of the day over the past week, hindering operations as the US and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans. Mothers, fathers and children have pushed up against concrete blast walls in the crush as they seek to get a flight out.

The Taleban has urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the single-runway airfield since last Sunday, when the Taleban seized control of Afghanistan, Nato and Taleban officials said.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so," a US Embassy advisory said.

The German Embassy warned its citizens in an e-mail that Taleban forces were conducting increasingly strict controls in its immediate vicinity.

Army Major-General William Taylor, with the US military's Joint Staff, told a Pentagon briefing that 5,800 US troops remain at the airport and that the facility "remains secure". He said some gates into the airport were temporarily closed and reopened over the past day to facilitate a safe influx of evacuees.

A Taleban official, speaking to Reuters, said security risks could not be ruled out but that the group was "aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit" for people trying to leave over the weekend.

The Taleban's takeover has sparked fear of reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taleban exercised when they were in power two decades ago.

Major-General Taylor said the US in the past week has evacuated 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans, from Kabul. He said in the past day, 3,800 people were evacuated on US military and chartered flights.

President Joe Biden will provide an update on Sunday on the administration's response to the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said.

The president is to speak at 4pm local time (4am Monday Singapore time), after meeting with his national security team to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

The Biden administration has told US airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials said on Saturday.

Speaking a day after Mr Biden promised to evacuate "any American who wants to come home", Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he did not have a "perfect figure" on how many US citizens remain in Kabul and Afghanistan more broadly, though officials have indicated it is thousands.

Mr Kirby declined to describe the specific "threat dynamics" in Kabul but called the security situation fluid and dynamic. "We're fighting against both time and space," Mr Kirby said.

Former president Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on Mr Biden's handling of the retreat of US forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in US history.

Mr Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Mr Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taleban, even though the US withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration.

"Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time," Mr Trump said at a boisterous rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.

For his part, Mr Biden has criticised the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Mr Trump.

At the rally, Mr Trump blamed the situation on Mr Biden not having followed the plan his administration came up with and bemoaned US personnel and equipment being left behind as troops withdrew.

"This is not a withdrawal. This was a total a surrender," Mr Trump said.

He said the Taleban, with whom he had negotiated, respected him. He suggested the quick takeover of Afghanistan would not have happened if he was still in office.

"We could have gotten out with honour," Mr Trump added. "We should have gotten out with honour. And instead we got out with the exact opposite of honour."

In Qatar, which is hosting thousands of evacuees until they can enter a third country, Afghans who fled described in interviews with Reuters despair at leaving behind loved ones while facing their own uncertain future.

A law student spoke of looting by the Taleban as they took control of Kabul, with armed militants intimidating people going to the airport. He left behind his wife, whom he married in a video call before evacuating.

"Our minds are back home because our families remain," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity like the other evacuees due to concerns for relatives left behind.

"It's going to be a very, very different and challenging life ahead of us," said a lawyer who arrived in Doha with his wife, three children, parents and two sisters.

Qatar's air force has evacuated Afghan nationals, students, foreign diplomats and journalists from Afghanistan, the Gulf country's government media office said on Twitter, giving no further details.

Switzerland postponed a charter flight from Kabul because of the chaos at the airport.