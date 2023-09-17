Sustainability a key challenge as new global alliance seeks to increase biofuel production

NEW DELHI – As the world revs up its clean energy transition, biofuels have come to command greater attention at the global high table.

They were in the spotlight at the recently concluded Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, where the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), a multilateral initiative to augment the use of biofuels, was launched to help meet global decarbonisation goals.

The GBA has nine members, including two of the top four biofuel producing countries – the United States and Brazil – as well as India, which has put its diplomatic heft behind this initiative.

Singapore and Canada have observer status.

The other two main biofuel producing countries – not in the GBA – are Indonesia and China.

A spokesperson for Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) told The Straits Times it is studying how biofuels can support the country’s decarbonisation efforts and the role it can play in regional biofuel markets and supply chains.

While Singapore cannot be a significant producer of biofuels given its limited land and agricultural resources, MTI said the country can nonetheless play an important role in other areas such as biofuel processing and trading.

“To this end, we look forward to learning from the experience and expertise of other participating countries in the Global Biofuel Alliance and to contribute to global climate action,” it added.

A cleaner source of energy compared with conventional fossil fuels, biofuels are derived from biomass, such as from plants or agricultural and industrial biowaste.

But the push for biofuels, much of which is produced from feedstocks such as sugar cane and corn, has raised concerns.

Diversion of food crops to produce biofuels harms food security, especially for the poor when food prices are already soaring because of the war in Ukraine.

Another sticking point is deforestation to clear land needed to grow biofuel feedstocks. Such unsustainable production has a negative impact not just on biodiversity, but also on the ability of natural habitats to capture carbon.

A March 2023 report from the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research in Heidelberg, Germany, went as far as to describe biofuels as an “obstacle to mitigating climate change”, and suggested that investing in solar energy was a far better idea.

It claimed that one needed 40 times less land to power an electric car with solar energy compared with biofuel.

Converting just 2.5 per cent of the land dedicated to biofuels to solar energy, the report added, could produce the same amount of energy, leaving vast tracts of land for rewilding or food production.