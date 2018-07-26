Suicide attack on Afghan intelligence convoy kills 5

KABUL (AFP) - A suicide bomber blew himself up near an Afghan intelligence convoy on Thursday (July 26), killing at least five people and wounding six, police said, in the latest deadly attack in the city.

The Taleban claimed responsibility for the attack on the National Directorate of Security (NDS), which police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said happened at 5am.

Most of the victims were NDS officers, spokesman Stanikzai said.

Four members of the NDS and a civilian were killed, while five NDS personnel and a civilian were wounded.

The attacker was "most likely" driving a vehicle carrying explosives, spokesman Stanikzai added.

The assault comes two days after five rockets were fired on a residential area of Kabul, wounding at least three people. There was no claim of responsibility.

And on Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.

A further 107 people were wounded.

That attack was claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, which said it had targeted Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum, who returned to Kabul after more than a year in exile.

Taleban and ISIS militants have repeatedly carried out deadly attacks in the Afghan capital, turning it into one of the most dangerous places in the country.