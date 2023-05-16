Sugar prices to further spike due to reduced sugar production in India, export curbs

NEW DELHI – Sugar prices across the world could soar further due to a decline in sugar production in India - the commodity’s largest producer - and export restrictions imposed by the government.

Global prices of sugar have already been rallying near their highest level in more than a decade, with a pound of raw sugar currently trading at nearly US$0.26, up from around US$0.17 in May 2013.

The Indian government has capped exports for the ongoing sugar production cycle, which runs from October to September each year, at 6.1 million tonnes. Trade analysts The Straits Times spoke with said a second tranche of exports for the current cycle is unlikely.

“If any new permission for exports is granted, that will be in December 2023 after factoring in primary production estimates for the new season from October 2023 to September 2024,” Mr Praful Jagjivandas Vithalani, the All India Sugar Trade Association’s founder chairman, told ST.

According to the association, 5.7 million tonnes of the permitted quota have already been exported, with the remainder expected to be shipped out by May 25.

The anticipated restriction on exports once the cap has been reached implies further Indian shipments will be sent out only in 2024, with this absence of a key supplier in the global market coming at a time when production has also declined in other countries such as China and Thailand.

India exported a record 11.2 million tonnes of sugar during the 2021-22 season, with consignments sent to countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

The country was expected to produce around 38.5 million tonnes in 2022-23 but this estimate was lowered to 36.8 million tonnes by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (Isma) on April 26.

These figures include sugar diverted for ethanol production, indicating that the actual production estimate of the sweetener is only 32.8 million tonnes against an annual domestic consumption of around 27.5 million tonnes.

The fall in output is largely a result of weather-related disruptions in Maharashtra, a key sugarcane-growing state.

Mr Aditya Jhujhunwala, Isma’s president, said production there has fallen by around 15 per cent in the current production cycle.

“The rainfall was good overall, but it came in bursts, and it was not evenly distributed,” he told ST.

As at April 15, India’s sugar production stood at 31.1 million tonnes for the current season that began in October 2022, a year-on-year dip of 5.4 per cent, with many mills closing early due to limited sugarcane availability.

Sugarcane grown in India has a 12-to-18-month cropping cycle. It is mostly planted between January and March and harvested from December to March the following year.

The crop requires evenly distributed and timely monsoon rainfall during June and July, followed by a dry period for ripening, but this traditional weather pattern has become erratic due to climate change.