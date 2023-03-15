Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka’s hospitals were crippled and transport disrupted on Wednesday, as trade unions protested against the doubling of taxes to qualify for a crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Schools cancelled term tests and outpatient departments at hospitals closed due to the work stoppage that involved more than 40 trade unions.

Fewer vehicles were seen on roads.

The action came despite a ban on strikes imposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in February and warnings that violators could lose their jobs.

Trade union spokesman Haritha Aluthge said talks with the authorities overnight ended inconclusively, forcing them to go ahead with Wednesday’s work stoppage.

Professionals have also joined the trade unions against the sharp increase in income taxes since January.

“Anyone who violates the essential services order will face the full force of the law,” Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana had warned ahead of the nationwide action that also hit ports, posts and utilities.

Unions say the strike duration will depend on the government’s response to their demand to reverse the new taxes, which were among the measures taken to qualify for a US$2.9 billion (S$3.89 billion) rescue package from the IMF.

The executive board of the Washington-based lender of last resort is due to decide on Sri Lanka’s rescue package on March 20.

Officials involved in the negotiations said the IMF was closely monitoring the protests and social unrest since the tax reforms.

“Sri Lanka is one of the countries with the lowest tax revenues in the world. Unless state revenue is increased, there is no solution to the country’s economic crisis,” a Sri Lankan official told AFP.

Sri Lanka sought IMF help after defaulting on its US$46 billion foreign government debt in April 2022.

Colombo received assurances last week from Beijing, its largest single bilateral creditor, that it is willing to restructure its loans to the South Asian nation and clear the final hurdle for the IMF rescue.