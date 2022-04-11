Sri Lanka's surprise finance minister has a mountain to climb

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - When former justice minister Ali Sabry visited Sri Lanka's president last Monday (April 4), it was for talks amid an economic crisis that has brought thousands of protesters on to the street and left the island nation short of fuel, medicine and power.

By the time Sabry left the meeting with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to his surprise he was finance minister, thrust into the centre of a financial storm that will not be easy to calm.

"I was not ... ready for that when I went there," Sabry told Reuters in an interview over the weekend, giving the first insider account of a dramatic week of political manoeuvring.

"Normally I wear my jacket to go for any official function. I took oath even without my jacket, because I went for a discussion and then, I had to take that (oath)."

The country of 22 million people has been hit by crippling power cuts, sometimes lasting 13 hours, and other shortages.

Foreign exchange reserves have plummeted to US$1.93 billion (S$2.6 billion) and debt payments several times that amount are looming.

Ordinary people have taken to the streets in recent weeks calling for Rajapaksa and his family to quit. The president's elder brother, Mahinda, is prime minister.

Before Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet, Sabry, 51, had been his trusted justice minister.

Even after accepting the new job, Sabry had doubts. Some 24 hours later, amid questions about his suitability and concerns within his family over whether it was the right decision, he said he sent a resignation letter to the president.

"I'm also a human being. My family also matters to me,"Sabry said, seated in front of a wall of books at his law chambers in the commercial capital Colombo.

For four days after his resignation offer, no other candidate stepped forward, he said, and by Friday he had resolved to go ahead, following further discussions with family, the president and officials.

"My conscience was troubling me," he recalled.

On Friday, when Sabry rose to speak in parliament, a lawmaker pointedly asked what capacity he was talking in.

Sabry confirmed that he was still finance minister.

"As I told ... parliament, what you need is not to be an economist. If that is the case, you need to be either a motor mechanic or a driver to run the transport ministry," Sabry said, breaking into laughter.