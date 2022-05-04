Sri Lanka's once-lauded health care system is now collapsing

With Sri Lanka's finances battered by the worst inflation in Asia and diminished foreign-currency reserves, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are struggling to procure lifesaving drugs and medical equipment.

Without drastic measures, medical groups warn that import disruptions could lead to thousands of deaths. Public anger at the government is reaching a fever pitch: Sri Lankans have swarmed the streets of Colombo, the capital, protesting the lack of medicine and other goods, and demanding the resignation of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

To ease shortages, Sri Lanka's diaspora is now flying in supplies to patients and doctors, though Ms Theenakoon said these gestures were still little more than a "band aid".

Last month, the government warned of dwindling supplies of more than 100 medical items. Many are subject to price controls that haven't kept pace with the local currency's recent devaluations, making importers reluctant to ship in pharmaceutical goods at a loss.

Dr Channa Jayasumana, Sri Lanka's health minister, told Parliament that some medications may remain out of stock for as long as three months. He said lines of credit needed to purchase medicine should have been opened in January, but they were only secured in April.

Currently about 140 types of medicine are widely out of stock. That figure may rise to 250 in the coming days, according to Dr Ravi Kumudesh, president of the Academy of Health Professionals, a local union. "I have never seen this kind of situation in Sri Lanka," he said.

Dr Jayasumana and the country's former health minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who stepped down in April, didn't respond to requests for comment.

Improvising solutions

Some Sri Lankans have devised workarounds to bridge the deficits. Mr Nisal Periyapperuma, 26, the co-founder of Watchdog, a Sri Lankan organisation set up in 2019 to counter misinformation, said he was infuriated with the government's sluggish response to meeting shortages. The crisis was brought into sharper focus in early April, he said, when his father suffered a heart attack.

"I'm kind of terrified," Mr Periyapperuma said. "Can we get the next set of drugs?"

Watchdog recently launched an online database called Elixir that collates and coordinates medical requests from hospitals, the government and other donors. At the top of the list are more than 17 million sodium valproate tablets needed to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, along with chemotherapy drugs and anesthetic.