Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister resigns over coal import graft allegations

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Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody is the first high-profile Cabinet minister to resign over corruption allegations.

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COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody and ministry secretary Udayanga Hemapala resigned on April 17 following an outcry over coal imports for power generation.

Mr Jayakody stepped down to make way for investigations to be carried out into alleged imports of low-quality coal for Sri Lanka’s only coal-fired power plant, according to a statement from the President’s media office.

The resignations were handed over to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the morning of April 17 .

Mr Jayakody is the first high-profile Cabinet minister to resign over corruption allegations and his move comes after he faced a no-confidence motion, which was defeated in Parliament last week.

Mr Dissanayake has ordered a full-scale investigation into all coal imports for power generation dating back to 2009 and earlier acknowledged that the low-quality coal supply has impacted the power generation of the state-run Lakvijaya Power Plant.

The power plant needs about 2.25 million metric tonnes of coal annually to supply about 40 per cent of Sri Lanka’s power needs, according to a special audit report released earlier in April .

Lower power generation pushed Sri Lanka to order 300,000 metric tonnes of emergency coal in March and utilise more diesel and furnace oil for thermal power to bridge the shortfall.

Sri Lanka, which is recovering from a severe financial crisis that peaked four years ago, imports all its fuel. Since the start of the Middle East crisis, the island nation rationed fuel and declared every Wednesday a public holiday to manage stocks. REUTERS