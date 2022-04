BANGALORE - When 26 Cabinet ministers in Sri Lanka resigned late on Sunday (April 3) night in response to nationwide protests against the government's disastrous economic mismanagement, angry citizens saw the move as meaningless.

"The resignations change nothing because the centre of power is still with the President and Prime Minister, both of whom have not budged from their seats," said Ms Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Colombo.