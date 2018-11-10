Sri Lanka to hold snap election on Jan 5

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka will hold a snap election in January, the country's president announced on Friday (Nov 9), hours after dissolving parliament when it became clear his prime minister nominee did not have a majority.

Maithripala Sirisena said in a proclamation that a new parliament will be convened on Jan 17 after conducting the nation-wide vote on Jan 5.

The election timetable was accompanied by an official notice dismissing the nation's 225-member assembly with effect from midnight.

(This story is developing)