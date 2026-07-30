Sri Lanka seeks six suspects in Chinese national’s murder linked to cybercrimes

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The nationwide raids turned up hundreds of mobile telephones, laptops and desktop computers.

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan police are searching for six people regarding the murder of a Chinese national suspected of links to computer-related scams, an official said on July 30, in a crackdown on cyberscam centres tied to transnational fraud networks.

Authorities have arrested about 700 foreign nationals in 2026, Indian, Chinese, Nepalis and Vietnamese among them, or nearly double the 2025 figure, from hotels, rented houses and apartments nationwide, police data showed.

Police believe the Chinese national, whose body was retrieved a week ago from the town of Eheliyagoda, about 60km from Colombo, was abducted in the island nation’s commercial capital.

“Three suspects linked to the murder are believed to be in Sri Lanka and we have imposed a travel ban on them,” police spokesman Frederick Wootler told Reuters.

“Three suspects who managed to leave the country are being traced with support from Interpol.”

Two Chinese nationals linked to the murder have been arrested and will be presented in court on August 4, he added, while declining to reveal the identity of the victim.

He is suspected to be part of a larger group of Chinese nationals linked to computer-related scams, two police sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Chinese foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy in Colombo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The nationwide raids turned up hundreds of mobile telephones, laptops and desktop computers, leading authorities to suspect the foreign nationals had ties to cybercrime networks, they said.

Most of those arrested appeared in court before being deported for overstaying their visas or for working on tourist visas. REUTERS