Sri Lanka seeking urgent funds in aid negotiations with IMF

COLOMBO • A Sri Lankan delegation is headed to Washington next week, looking to secure up to US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders to help the island nation pay for food and fuel imports and limit debt defaults.

The team led by newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry hopes to start talks with the lender of last resort on Monday and secure aid as early as a week after their negotiations.

"We need immediate emergency funding to get Sri Lanka back on track," Mr Sabry said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday, while pegging the funding need this year at US$3-4 billion. "Our appeal to them is to release it as soon as possible."

Mr Sabry will be joined for the talks by central bank head Nandalal Weerasinghe and Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana. Both had stints with the IMF.

Still, political turmoil at home, with street protests by citizens calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa only make the job of convincing the IMF to lend money more difficult. The US$81 billion economy faced US$8.6 billion in debt obligations this year before it suspended payments on foreign loans to preserve cash to pay for essential food and fuel imports.

"With all their expertise we are looking at putting up a decent case for us, which will preserve the Sri Lankan economy," Mr Sabry said, affirming confidence in the team he will be leading.

Mr Weerasinghe replaced Mr Ajith Nivard Cabraal, one of the strongest proponents of ending reliance on the IMF, while Mr Siriwardana took over from Mr Sajith Attygalle, also known for resisting aid from the lender.

Even with officials more amenable to working with the IMF in place, it will be an uphill task for Sri Lanka to raise the kind of funds that Mr Sabry said the country needs to tide over a balance of payments crisis this year.

The last time the IMF extended help to Sri Lanka was in 2016, with the loan capped at US$1.5 billion. But the programme was prematurely terminated after disbursing US$1.3 billion. That was when the economy was growing at about 5 per cent and tourism accounted for a similar percent of gross domestic product.

But with the coronavirus leading to an absence of revenue from tourism, Sri Lanka has recently turned to countries including China and India for support amid a weak foreign reserves position.

The nation is also in talks with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for support, Mr Sabry said.