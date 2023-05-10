Sri Lanka requests debt treatment in first bilateral committee meeting

The committee consists of 17 members and includes Paris Club creditors as well as other official bilateral creditors. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 min ago
Published
29 min ago

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan authorities formally presented on Tuesday a request for debt treatment in the first meeting of the official bilateral creditors committee, the Paris Club said in a statement.

The committee, co-chaired by India, Japan and France, consists of 17 members and includes Paris Club creditors as well as other official bilateral creditors.

Paris Club members with no claims on Sri Lanka as well as China, Saudi Arabia and Iran were observers to the meeting, according to the statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
With IMF bailout, Sri Lanka will have healthy dollar reserves in four years: Central bank chief
Sri Lankan President warns hard times will follow IMF bailout

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top