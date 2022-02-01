Sri Lanka repays debtors as citizens go hungry

BANGALORE - Across Sri Lanka today, supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants are unable to serve full meals due to acute food shortages and high inflation.

Families, like that of travel agent Banduka Karunaratne in Colombo, are eating two meals a day, if at all, and have reined in spending.

Mr Karunaratne has had only one paid job in two years, guiding an Indian American family on a beach holiday last November. "Foreign tourists just disappeared during the Covid-19 pandemic, and so did my dollars," he said, almost summing up the national situation.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves have been dwindling since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office in 2019, going from US$7.5 billion (S$10.2 billion) to US$3.1 billion last December, as key tourism income shrank amid the pandemic.

The island nation is facing an economic crisis and bankruptcy this year because there are many demands on that shrinking dollar pie.

As Sri Lankans face acute food shortages and a 14 per cent inflation, a debate is raging on whether the government should prioritise foreign debt obligations over feeding its starving people.

Colombo has nearly US$7.3 billion in foreign debt due this year.

"We have high debt from three countries - China, Japan and India," said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the younger brother of the President.

Sri Lanka wants to address its low global credit rating by repaying all debts so that it can continue to borrow in the international markets at affordable rates.

But experts and opposition parties believe the government should instead focus its limited foreign exchange on easing people's struggles by importing essentials such as rice, milk and crude oil for electricity.

Essential supplies have dried up because of many interconnected reasons.

President Rajapaksa's ill-advised overnight ban on fertilisers last year, to christen Sri Lanka the world's first fully organic farming country, created what local economists are calling "a man-made agrarian crisis". Vegetable and rice crop yield is at an all-time low, making food scarce and expensive.