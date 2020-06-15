A polling officer handing a voter a ballot paper during a mock election in Negombo, Sri Lanka, last Saturday. Sri Lanka is conducting a series of mock polls across the country to test new health measures that will be implemented at polling booths and counting centres. The exercise will also acquaint people with how to vote safely under the social distancing regulations. The country's parliamentary elections will be held on Aug 5, more than three months late, after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sri Lanka puts health measures to the test with mock polls
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.