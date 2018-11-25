Sri Lanka president vows never to reappoint ousted premier

COLOMBO (AFP) - President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday (Nov 25) reignited the political crisis that has crippled Sri Lanka's government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Mr Wickremesinghe's party has a majority in Parliament and Mr Sirisena's bid to bring back the country's former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse has already failed.

But Mr Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Mr Wickremesinghe, whom he sacked on Oct 26, of being "highly corrupt".

"Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister," he said, referring to Mr Wickremesinghe's United National Party.