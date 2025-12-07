Sri Lanka issues landslide warnings as cyclone toll hits 618

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man riding a scooter past a damaged house following Cyclone Ditwah, at Kandekumbura in Kandy District, Sri Lanka, on Dec 5.

COLOMBO – Sri Lankan authorities issued fresh landslide warnings on Dec 7 with rains lashing areas already devastated by a powerful cyclone, as the death toll rose to 618.

More than two million people – nearly 10 per cent of the population – have been affected by the recent floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah , the worst on the island this century.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said monsoon storms were adding more rain and making hillsides unstable, including the central mountainous region and north-western midlands.

Helicopters and planes were used on Dec 7 to supply communities cut off by landslides in the centre of the country.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said it received a planeload of relief supplies from Myanmar on Dec 7 , the latest batch of foreign aid.

The government has confirmed 618 dead – 464 from the lush tea-growing central region – while 209 people remain unaccounted for.

The number of people in state-run refugee camps dropped to 100,000 from a peak of 225,000 as flood waters receded across the island b y Dec 7 , the DMC added.

More than 75,000 homes were damaged, including close to 5,000 that were completely destroyed, it said.

The government on Dec 5 unveiled a major compensation package to rebuild homes and revive businesses wiped out by the natural disaster, which hit the island as it was emerging from its 2022 economic meltdown.

A senior official earlier said recovery and reconstruction might cost up to US$7 billion (S$9 billion).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Dec 5 it was considering Sri Lanka’s request for an additional US$200 million to help with rebuilding.

The money is on top of a US$347 million tranche due later in D ecember , part of a four-year, US$2.9 billion IMF bailout loan agreed in 2023.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told Parliament on D ec 5 that Sri Lanka’s economy had made a significant recovery, but was not strong enough to withstand the latest shock alone.

Survivors will be offered up to 10 million rupees (S$42,000) t o buy land in a safer location and build a house, the Finance Ministry said on Dec 5 .

One million rupees are offered in compensation for each person killed or left permanently disabled.

The government did not say how much the package would cost, raising concerns given the country’s recent economic turbulence.

The central bank has ordered commercial lenders, both state-owned and private, to reschedule loans. AFP