Sri Lanka issues fresh landslide warnings as death toll surpasses 600

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Sri Lanka’s military said it had deployed thousands of troops in flood-hit areas to assist with the clean-up.

– Heavy rains triggered fresh landslide warnings in Sri Lanka’s worst-affected central hills on Dec 5 , as the death toll from last week’s Cyclone Ditwah passed 600.

The National Building Research Organisation, which monitors the stability of mountain slopes, said heavy rainfall within 24 hours could further saturate the hills and make them unstable.

“Since rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150mm, if the rains continue, evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides,” the organisation said in a statement.

The latest deluge was brought on by the onset of the north-east monsoon, though some of the earlier flooding that began last week has started to subside.

The Disaster Management Centre said on Dec 5 that 607 people were confirmed dead, with 214 still missing.

The number of people in state-run refugee camps has dropped to 170,000 from a peak of 225,000, as flood waters receded in and around the capital Colombo.

Record rainfall had triggered the floods and deadly landslides , with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake saying it was the most challenging natural disaster to hit the island in its history.

Residents evacuated from the landslide-prone central hills have already been told not to return immediately to their homes, even if they were unaffected by the slips.

The Dec 5 landslide alert was issued for new areas that were not covered by previous warnings.

In the central town of Gampola, residents worked to clear mud and fix water damage.

“We are getting volunteers from other areas to help with this clean-up,” Muslim cleric Faleeldeen Qadiri told AFP at the Gate Jumma Mosque.

“We have calculated that it takes 10 men a whole day to clean one house,” said a volunteer, who gave his name as Rinas. “No one can do this without help.”

Troops helping with clean-up

Sri Lanka’s military said it had deployed thousands of troops in flood-hit areas to assist with the clean-up.

The top official in charge of the recovery, commissioner-general of essential services Prabath Chandrakeerthi, said the authorities were paying 25,000 Sri Lankan rupees (S$105) per home cleaned, with reconstruction costs estimated at between US$6 billion (S$7.8 billion) and US$7 billion.

A further 2.5 million rupees is being paid to begin rebuilding destroyed homes. More than 52,000 houses had been damaged as at the morning of Dec 5 , officials said.

Mr Chandrakeerthi’s office said nearly three-quarters of the electricity supply across the country had been restored, but some parts of the worst-affected Central Province were still without power and telephone services.

While the government has sought generous donations to recover from the massive loss of roads, bridges, homes and industries, the tourism authorities said hotels were back in business.

Nearly 300 tourists who were stranded due to the disaster have been rescued by helicopter, the Tourism Ministry said.

“We need tourism revenues to help rebuild,” Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe told reporters in Colombo. AFP