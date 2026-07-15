Straitstimes.com header logo

Sri Lanka expands anti-dengue drive as deaths mount

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A worker fumigating a residential area during a mosquito control programme in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 19.

A worker fumigating a residential area during a mosquito control programme in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka is intensifying a military-backed drive to contain the spread of mosquito-borne dengue fever, a senior official said on July 15, as the death toll climbed to 49 since the start of the year.

The South Asian island nation deployed the military in June to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Beginning on July 16, medical staff and security forces involved in the effort will be doubled, focusing on the capital Colombo and two neighbouring districts, which are the worst-affected areas, said Kapila Kannangara, head of the National Dengue Control Unit.

Dengue causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

“We are launching a new drive from tomorrow to expand into more areas with additional staff and security personnel,” Kannangara told reporters in Colombo.

Official data shows that 61,057 people were infected in the first six months of 2026 – more than double the 30,060 infections recorded during the same period in 2025.

More than 15,000 people have been infected in July alone.

Figures for 2026 are still lower than those in 2017, which saw a record 186,000 cases and 440 deaths.

Officials said they needed to control the spread of the virus without delay to prevent overcrowding in hospitals.

The Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue – identifiable by its black-and-white striped legs – breeds in stagnant pools.

The World Health Organization has warned that dengue and other mosquito-borne viruses are spreading more rapidly and widely due to climate change. AFP

More on this topic
Bangladesh warns of dengue surge as weather aids spread
Sri Lanka battles surge in dengue fever, with more than 44,000 cases so far this year
See more on

Sri Lanka

Dengue fever

Public health and hygiene

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.