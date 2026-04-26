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Sri Lanka detains 22 Buddhist monks for drug smuggling

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Each monk carried about 5kg of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage.

Each monk carried about 5kg of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

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Colombo - Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were arrested on April 26 at the main international airport with 110kg of powerful cannabis, officials said.

A Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said the group, returning home after a four-day holiday in the Thai capital, had Kush – a potent, plant-based strain of cannabis – hidden in their luggage.

“Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage,” the spokesman said, adding that the monks had been handed over to police.

They were to be taken before a magistrate later on April 26.

The monks were mostly young students from temples across Sri Lanka and had been on a holiday sponsored by a businessman.

Customs officials said it was the largest single detection of Kush at the South Asian country’s main international airport.

A 21-year-old British woman was arrested in May 2025 with 46kg of the drug at the same airport. She was also travelling to Colombo from Bangkok.

Sri Lankan authorities have also made several detections of large hauls of heroin and other narcotics smuggled in via small fishing boats in recent years. AFP

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Drug offences

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.