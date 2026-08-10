Sri Lanka arrests Rajapaksa party chief over alleged death threat
COLOMBO – Sri Lankan police arrested a party leader of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Aug 10 for allegedly issuing a death threat against the police chief, officers said.
Sagara Kariyawasam, general secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP), was taken into custody, the latest in a list of associates or relatives of the once-untouchable Rajapaksa political dynasty to be arrested.
The leftist government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September 2024 on a promise to crack down on bribery and graft.
Kariyawasam, at a press conference in Colombo last week, warned Inspector-General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya that he could be killed if he continued to be partisan.
Weerasooriya “considers this a death threat”, a police official said.
“The SLPP general secretary was arrested after recording a statement and he is being taken before a magistrate.”
Rajapaksa is himself facing allegations that he received kickbacks from Airbus over an aircraft purchase deal that was eventually scrapped.
The 80-year-old former president’s three children, wife, two brothers and several nephews and nieces are facing charges of money-laundering and stealing state funds. AFP