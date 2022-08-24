S'pore's repeal of Section 377A welcomed as step forward for LGBTQ communities in Asia-Pacific

NEW DELHI - In Thimphu, capital of the landlocked Himalayan country of Bhutan, Mr Tashi Tsheten's social media feeds have for the past three days been dominated by outpourings of joy at Singapore's decision to repeal Section 377A, which criminalised consensual sex between men.

"It's been all about that," said Mr Tsheten, who identifies himself as "queer" and is the coordinator of Queer Voices of Bhutan, an advocacy platform for LGBTIQ+ issues. "It's always refreshing to see countries in our region make progress," he added.