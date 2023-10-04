Southern states in India fight over river water in drought year

BENGALURU – In recent weeks, repeated strikes, and shop and office closures have caused widespread disruption in the southern state of Karnataka, as a decades-old dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu over the sharing of the Kaveri river triggered new protests.

Millions of IT employees worked from home, factories closed and schools took online classes in Karnataka. Public transport was reduced to a trickle and vigilantes roamed the streets to stop any activities.

The Kaveri river originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu to the Bay of Bengal. Both states have been locked in a 150-year dispute over water-sharing to meet the needs of their expanding populations and agriculture.

The dispute flares up especially during periods of water scarcity, which is the case in 2023. The south-west monsoon ended in September and all 31 districts in Karnataka received an average of 25 per cent less rainfall, causing drought-like conditions.

In September, when the Kaveri water management authority established by the India government instructed Karnataka to extend the release of 5,000 cusecs (over 140,000 litres per second) of water to Tamil Nadu until Oct 15, the government of Karnataka said it could not comply. It said it would release less water because of the lack of rain and the drought.

Farmers and political groups in Karnataka then announced a protest, a state-wide shutdown of all except essential activities on Sept 26 and 29.

Public and private transportation unions, private school administrations, the film industry, as well as hotel and restaurant associations, supported the Karnataka dawn-to-dusk shutdown, leaving the roads deserted and bringing Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysore, regions in the Kaveri basin, to a standstill.

A 47-year-old businesswoman said she could not believe that a problem that she had grown up with was still unresolved.

“In my childhood, my school exams were cancelled as Bengaluru saw riots around the Kaveri issue (in 1991), and now the same issue continues to hold my city hostage,” said the woman, who did not want to give her name for fear of reprisal from groups on strike.

The dispute had at times turned violent. In 1991, mobs in Karnataka attacked Tamil civilians living in the state over a water tribunal’s interim order for Karnataka to share water in the Kaveri reservoir with Tamil Nadu to meet the latter’s shortfall. Thousands of Tamils fled Karnataka and 28 were killed.

In 2016, after the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka to share water with Tamil Nadu for its farmers to grow samba rice, protests once again turned into riots.

A day before the shutdown in late September, hundreds tried to leave the IT city of Bengaluru and were stuck in traffic for hours. Some like coder Vikas Jain and his friends were “escaping” for a holiday, but others like accountant Prabha, who gave only one name, and her parents were driving to Chennai five hours away “in case some goons come searching for Tamils to attack”.