BANGALORE - Three films from South India have broken box-office records in the country, revealing the emergence of an audience that is indifferent to region and language even as the government pushes for the supremacy of Hindi.

K.G.F: Chapter 2, a Kannada-language film about a gangster running a gold mine, has now grossed more than 11 billion rupees (S$197.8 million) globally. That brings it on a par with RRR, a Telugu film about two revolutionaries fighting the colonial British empire.