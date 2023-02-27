South Korean diplomats dance their way into Indian hearts

NEW DELHI/SEOUL - A dance cover of Oscar-nominated Indian song Naatu Naatu by South Korean diplomats has gone viral on social media, reinforcing South Korea’s already strong soft power diplomacy as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Naatu Naatu, or “dance dance” in Telugu, is a musical number from the hit film RRR. The song won a Golden Globe in January for best original song, a category that had songs by Taylor Swift and Rihanna among nominations.

It has spawned many dance covers, but the one by the South Korean Embassy in New Delhi, in a Twitter post that has been viewed more than 4.2 million times since Saturday, has in itself become a super hit.

“As huge fans of Indian culture, we came up with this idea of making a short video clip of us dancing to the Naatu Naatu song, to rejoice in the success of Indian cinema/music,” South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok told The Straits Times.

He said he was surprised that the clip to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties had gone viral, and revealed that it took about three weeks to produce, from conception to filming and editing.

The embassy’s first secretary Lee Jeemin, who was a member of a Korean amateur musical group, taught her colleagues the choreography and was responsible for the overall filming and editing, Mr Chang added.

“As Korean culture, including K-pop and K-drama, becomes more and more popular in India, I hope that our dance cover of Naatu Naatu will go on to show that we in Korea also love Indian culture.”

Among the outpouring of appreciation in India was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment: “Lively and adorable team effort.”