South Korean Buddhists in India for 1,167km pilgrimage for world peace

NEW DELHI – A group of 108 South Korean Buddhist pilgrims is weaving its way through India, walking in the footsteps of Buddha.

They are on a 1,167km-long pilgrimage for world peace that India hopes will energise the country’s Buddhist pilgrimage route.

The 43-day pilgrimage marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea at a time when both sides are seeking to deepen ties, including people-to-people engagement.

Since starting their walk on Feb 9 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh from the Dhamek Stupa, where Buddha gave his first sermon after enlightenment, the pilgrims – both monks and devotees – have already walked 235km, entering the eastern state of Bihar on Feb 14.

Accompanied by police and vehicles carrying their tents and food, the pilgrims are from the Sangwol Society in South Korea, which is one of the East Asian nation’s largest Buddhist societies.

They will pray for world peace at an assembly on Tuesday in front of the bodhi tree, a sacred fig tree and descendant of the tree under where Buddha got enlightenment, at Mahabodhi Temple situated in Bodh Gaya – one of Buddhism’s holiest sites.

The pilgrims, one of the largest groups to travel on India’s Buddhist circuit, will cross over to Nepal on the 34th day of their journey to visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, before returning to India through Uttar Pradesh.

They will end their walk on March 20 at Uttar Pradesh’s Jetavana Monastery, where Buddha spent much of his time and delivered sermons.

“This is the first of its kind. A unique people-to-people contact,” said South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok.

“At a time when the world is beset by conflicts, Lord Buddha’s age of peace and compassion is the need of the hour. We are confident this will go a long way in further deepening people-to-people ties and popularise Buddhist pilgrimage routes in India,” the ambassador added.

One-fifth of South Korea’s population is Buddhist.

In addition to the historical connection to Buddhism, there are 8.4 million Buddhists in India, making up 0.7 per cent of the population.

But it has not been able to increase the number of pilgrims from other countries compared with Thailand, Sri Lanka or Nepal.