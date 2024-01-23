South-east Asian countries step up efforts to woo Indian tourists

Bollywood celebrity Ananya Panday at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore as part of a tourism campaign with the Singapore Tourism Board. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD
Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI – South-east Asian countries are pulling out all stops to woo increasingly affluent Indian travellers, amid rising competition from other regions to tap the expanding appetite for travel in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Malaysia and Thailand are among the countries that have introduced visa-free entry for Indians. Singapore, meanwhile, is looking to tap latent demand in non-metro cities to attract young adults and families. Indians need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore and the processing time is within three days.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top