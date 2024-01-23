South-east Asian countries step up efforts to woo Indian tourists

NEW DELHI – South-east Asian countries are pulling out all stops to woo increasingly affluent Indian travellers, amid rising competition from other regions to tap the expanding appetite for travel in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Malaysia and Thailand are among the countries that have introduced visa-free entry for Indians. Singapore, meanwhile, is looking to tap latent demand in non-metro cities to attract young adults and families. Indians need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore and the processing time is within three days.