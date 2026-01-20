For subscribers
News analysis
South Asia’s risky gamble as it engages with the Taliban
- Despite worsening human rights, the Taliban is gaining regional quasi-acceptance through diplomatic engagements in Asia and Russia.
- Taliban officials are expanding influence, engaging directly with grassroots Islamist networks, as seen in Bangladesh, raising concerns about inspiring regional movements.
- Pakistan faces increased terrorist attacks from the Taliban-backed TTP, while India and others seek economic and strategic ties with the sanctioned regime.
SINGAPORE – Recent visits by Afghan Taliban officials to Asian capitals, including Moscow, show a growing regional quasi acceptance for the regime, despite worsening human rights and humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan.
While the Taliban government is not widely recognised globally, Taliban leaders are increasingly diplomatically engaged and able to travel and meet their overseas followers, raising concerns about the regime’s influence over Islamist movements in South Asia.