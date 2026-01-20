South Asia’s risky gamble as it engages with the Taliban

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi addressing a delegation during a meeting in New Delhi on Nov 21, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Recent visits by Afghan Taliban officials to Asian capitals, including Moscow, show a growing regional quasi acceptance for the regime, despite worsening human rights and humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan.

While the Taliban government is not widely recognised globally, Taliban leaders are increasingly diplomatically engaged and able to travel and meet their overseas followers, raising concerns about the regime’s influence over Islamist movements in South Asia.