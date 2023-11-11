Song about grain ‘written and performed’ by Indian PM Modi gets Grammy nomination

NEW DELHI – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an entry into the halls of global music with a song featuring him and his passion for millet nominated for a Grammy.

Abundance In Millets by Falu and Gaurav Shah, a tune the musicians say was “written and performed” with the Prime Minister, features speeches by Mr Modi expounding the benefits of his favourite grain.

India is the world’s largest producer and second-largest exporter of millet, a gluten-free grain that can grow on marginal land with limited water, and Mr Modi’s government has been working to boost its production and consumption since he came to power in 2014.

“Millets are a wonder”, Falu and Shah sing, pondering “what if we could change the world?“

The tune was nominated on Friday in the Best Global Music Performance category, alongside six others, including from Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy and Davido, Mexico’s Silvana Estrada and Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf.

Grammy-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, popularly known as Falu, has said the song was a “smart idea” from Mr Modi himself, who collaborated in its making to realise his “vision” of helping overcome hunger and alleviate poverty in the world.

The song was “written and performed with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger”, Falu said on X in June.

Mr Modi, 73, has called the tune “very creative” and believes it “will inspire more people to embrace millets for healthy living”.