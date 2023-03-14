Some women shun Holi celebrations in India, fearing the violence that can lurk behind innocent fun

NEW DELHI – Holi each year is an exercise in hiding for 43-year-old Meenakshi Iyer.

She locks herself in her house, sometimes feigning illness, to keep out neighbours who wish to smear colours on her, as is customary during the Hindu spring festival.

At office Holi parties, the freelance illustrator has even holed herself up in the bathroom to steer clear of trouble. Her dislike stems from when she was about 13 and growing up in Delhi, being targeted by passers-by with balloons filled with what she said was urine and “another gooey substance” that left her with a bad fungal infection.

“It was really bad,” she told The Straits Times. “Moreover, I just don’t like anybody touching me without my consent, or pulling my hair, pulling me by my shirt or my hand just to play with them.”

The Noida-based Ms Iyer is one among many Indian women who shun Holi each year because of similar nightmarish incidents of assault and harassment that they have been subjected to over the years – all in the name of the innocent playfulness that is a hallmark of the festival.

Development sector professional Natasha Ramarathnam, 51, also stopped playing Holi more than 3½ decades ago when she was molested by a teenager just slightly older than her at a Holi party in Kolkata.

“He just grabbed my hand and languidly, very purposefully, applied colour on my arms, before pulling my T-shirt and shoving colour in while touching my nape,” she said. “Over the years, I realised, this is what happens in classic cases of sexual harassment.”