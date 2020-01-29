Some Indians abroad rallying against Modi's citizenship law

BENGALURU/MUMBAI • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a thunderous reception when he addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at a stadium in the US city of Houston, Texas, last September.

But four months after the event dubbed "Howdy, Modi!" - intended to deepen ties with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India - some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law.

In the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say are Mr Modi's divisive identity politics.

The law, which was promised by Mr Modi before he was re-elected and approved in December, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say it is a prelude to the marginalisation of Muslims and an affront to India's secular charter.

"It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep," said a 50-year-old sociologist who gave her name only as Ms Nidhi, to avoid straining relations with older relatives who attended Mr Modi's rally in Houston.

Ms Nidhi emigrated to the United States when she was five and has taken part in demonstrations in Texas against the Indian citizenship law. "If we, as Indo-Americans, don't raise our voice, we are complicit," she said.

The latest protests were outside Indian diplomatic missions on Sunday, India's Republic Day. A large proportion of the demonstrations is made up of students, academics and religious minorities - groups that have long been worried by Mr Modi's rise.

Many in the diaspora cheered Mr Modi, a Hindu nationalist, to an election victory in 2014, convinced he would transform India into an economic powerhouse.

But India's economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while the citizenship protests, which have killed at least 25 people, have revived the spectre of social unrest after years of stability under Mr Modi.

Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella told Buzzfeed News this month that the citizenship law was "bad". Even so, a significant chunk of Indians abroad are still diehard Modi supporters who have staged their own rallies in favour of the law.

DEEP DISENCHANTMENT It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep. MS NIDHI, a sociologist.

Mr Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the foreign affairs department of Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said overall diaspora support was intact, adding: "People believe in the conviction of Mr Modi. Some transient issue will not affect his popularity."

The BJP has launched a social media push with the diaspora, circulating testimonies from "persecuted minorities in Pakistan" who could benefit from the citizenship law.

But Mr Modi's critics say cracks are appearing in his overseas support. "Those who are educated are saying, 'Hey, this is not what we were expecting'," said Mr Sam Pitroda, the opposition Congress party's head of overseas affairs.

Retired engineer Krishna Vavilala, 82, was excited by Mr Modi's rise and recounted being photographed at "Howdy, Modi!" - which took its name from what is a popular greeting in Texas - because his beard made him look like the Indian leader.

But recent developments have given him pause. He suggested that Mr Modi, who has not answered questions at a press conference in India since coming to power six years ago, speak to more reporters.

Mr Vavilala urged Mr Modi to clarify "perceptions" that he wants to sideline minorities. "His heart is in the right place," said Mr Vavilala. "But the euphoria of 'Howdy, Modi!' has lost its shine."

REUTERS