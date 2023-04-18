Soaring temperatures bring school closures in parts of India

At least two states in India ordered schools to shut this week, as temperatures rose more than 5 deg C above normal. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
26 min ago
Published
42 min ago

KOLKATA, India – The authorities in parts of India have shut schools for a week after they recorded sweltering temperatures of more than 40 deg C.

At least two states – Tripura in the north-east and West Bengal in the east – ordered schools to shut this week, as temperatures rose more than 5 deg C above normal.

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, recorded temperatures of 40 deg C on Thursday and 41 deg C on Friday, more than five degrees above normal for the time of year, Mr G. K. Das, an official at the state weather office, told Reuters.

India is likely to experience heatwaves between March and May, the national weather office said in February.

Average maximum temperature in February across India was 29.54 deg C, the highest since 1901, when the India Meteorological Department started keeping weather records.

Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan are in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Concerns in India over anticipated high summer temperatures and impact on agriculture
Rising heat in India raises alarm on another energy crunch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top