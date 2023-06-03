Smashed carriages, lines of corpses paint picture of deadly train disaster in India

BALASORE, India – Carriages perched on top of each other and lines of bodies collected by rescue workers: As dawn broke on Saturday, it revealed the horror of one of India’s deadliest railway crashes.

Involving two passenger trains and another carrying goods, the accident saw one train ram so hard into another that carriages were lifted high into the air, twisting and then smashing off the tracks.

Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger section.

On the ground – and squashed into the ripped metal wreckage and what were once benches in the carriage – travellers’ belongings lay scattered: a suitcase, a child’s shoe and piles of clothes.

At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 others injured in the crash on Friday night near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, officials said, with many fearing that the death toll could rise.

Overnight, images broadcast on local television stations showed long lines of bodies laid out, with white sheets covering some, as rescue workers carried them away on stretchers.