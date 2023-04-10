Slumdog billionaires: Digital artist uses AI to reimagine world’s richest in slum-like environment

A digital artist has created waves on social media by using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to portray how the world’s wealthiest people would look like if they were poor.

Using an AI programme called Midjourney, India-based Gokul Pillai created a series of portraits of these billionaires, transforming their privileged lives into slum dwellers.

These business magnates are former US president Donald Trump, Microsoft boss Bill Gates, Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, American investor Warren Buffett, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and South African-born American entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Mr Pillai posted the images on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Slumdog Millionaires.(Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)‘‘.

His post went viral, chalking up nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of responses from people.

“Just amazing they look real... more like slumdog billionaire,” commented user abhishekdhyani.

“This is epic,” said a user with the handle juiathale_09, revealing her awe at the digital artwork.

Another user with the handle mvisions_ said: “This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he’s poor lol.”

This was not the first time one of Midjourney’s creations caused a stir.

The tool was used to generate a fake photo of Trump being ganged up on and forcibly arrested by a posse of New York policemen.

Midjourney was also used to generate an image of Mr Zuckerberg clad in bright attire - a total contrast to his regular plain, monochromatic outfits - and strutting down a runway, as well as a photo of Pope Francis in a gigantic white puffer coat.