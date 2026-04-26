6 Swiss International passengers injured after plane aborts take-off in Delhi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

DELHI – A Swiss International flight from Delhi to Zurich had to abort its take-off early on April 26 and six passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation, a source familiar with the matter said.

One of the engines failed and caught fire as the plane was accelerating for take-off, prompting the crew to halt the process and initiate an emergency evacuation, the Economic Times reported.

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

The aircraft was an Airbus A330, according to Flightradar24.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport said earlier on X that an emergency was declared following the incident on flight LX147.

Runway operations have since resumed and all other flights were on schedule, the source added.

Delhi airport, India’s busiest, has four operational runways. REUTERS