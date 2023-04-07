Singaporean firms eye opportunities in Uttar Pradesh state

NEW DELHI - Singaporean entrepreneur Saurabh Mangla is excited about setting up a school for training Indian artisans in making furniture in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in 2016, ipse ipsa ipsum (‘himself, herself and itself’ in Latin) is a Singaporean furniture brand he founded that works with Indian artisans and Singaporean designers to fuse contemporary designs with traditional craft as they create bespoke furniture.

Plans for the school are at a very early stage, said Mr Mangla, 42, who hopes to train artisans in modern furniture techniques and learnings coming out of Singapore.

“The idea is to partner with some institutes of higher learning... Singapore can play a role in the furniture school – we have a robust furniture ecosystem,” he said.

In Singapore, ipse ipsa ipsum has a showroom in Tan Boon Liat Building, a hub of home and decor retailers, as well as an online store.

It also has a presence in Uttar Pradesh, having opened an arts and crafts centre in Moradabad city – where the school is also being planned – in 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Mangla said he chose the state because it has a rich artisanal tradition, such as in wooden inlay work.

The northern state has drawn a clutch of other Singapore firms that are developing various ventures ranging from infrastructure to waste management.

In what has come as a boost to Singapore’s presence in the state, the Republic and the Uttar Pradesh government also signed a memorandum of cooperation in February for collaboration across various sectors, including urban development and skills training and development of sustainable industrial parks.

A project that has attracted significant attention is the construction of the Noida International Airport that is expected to begin operation by the end of 2024 and serve the wider National Capital Region around Delhi.

Airport service company Sats is working to build a multi-modal cargo hub at this greenfield airport and Surbana Jurong, along with its member company SMEC, is helping design some of the key infrastructure there such as the terminal as well as the access roads and associated infrastructure.

Surbana Jurong Group is also involved in a pilot smart water social project in Ayodhya district that seeks to boost potable water supply and deliver water to vulnerable communities.

“Uttar Pradesh presents a diverse range of growth opportunities,” said Ms Audrey Tan, director for South Asia at Enterprise Singapore, which led a business delegation of 21 companies to an investor summit in the state in February.

“Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Greater Noida area, is undergoing major developments to strengthen its position as an upcoming transport and logistics hub for northern India.”

Enterprise Singapore, she said, had supported Singapore companies’ market entry into Uttar Pradesh and would continue to do so.