GUWAHATI, INDIA - Bartending is not just about making the perfect drink, Mr Anup Kalita, 36, tells his students who are dressed in sharp black suits and seated around dinner tables at a mock bar taking notes.

"It is also about the art of making and presenting the drinks to your guests," the trainer adds. Mr Kalita then picks up a teardrop bar spoon and puts it in a tall glass to demonstrate how one must mix drinks. "Stir gently and always along the rim," he adds.