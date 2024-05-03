Singapore’s recall of popular spice mix prompts domestic food safety concerns in India

NEW DELHI – Like in most homes in India, Mr Vijay Ranjan’s kitchen is stocked with an array of spice powders indispensable for Indian cooking. These include turmeric, cumin, coriander and red chilli.

Also on his shelf is garam masala – a mix of ground spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and peppercorns – often added as a finishing flourish to dishes.

These spices in Mr Ranjan’s home were often sourced from top-selling brands Everest, which is endorsed by big film stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and MDH.

But recent revelations that some products by these two manufacturers contain unsafe levels of ethylene oxide – a fumigating agent used commonly on spices but is also a known carcinogen – have shocked consumers such as Mr Ranjan, a 48-year-old lawyer who lives in Faridabad, a city near Delhi.

“We thought they were the only good brands available,” he said. “But now I am sceptical.”

In April, Hong Kong suspended sales of three spice mixes made by MDH and another by Everest after it found ethylene oxide in their samples during regular surveillance. Hong Kong has banned the sale of food containing ethylene oxide. Later that month, Singapore also recalled an Everest mix for fish curries, claiming its ethylene oxide content exceeded permissible limits.

Indian spices have since then also come under the scrutiny of food safety authorities in countries such as the United States, Australia and Nepal, with the Maldives even banning the sale of Indian spices.

While Everest has said its spices are safe for consumption and its products were exported “only after receiving necessary clearances”, MDH maintains that claims of its spices being contaminated with ethylene oxide are “untrue and lack any substantiating evidence”.

These revelations that Indian spice products allegedly contained the carcinogenic fumigating agent have prompted widespread concern among Indians over the safety of spices and other food items they consume.

It has also thrown into question the capability of India’s food safety regulatory system to check harmful contamination.

Ethylene oxide is banned in food items under India’s food safety law.

As many as 62 per cent of those surveyed by LocalCircles.com, a community-based social media platform, said they had consumed MDH and Everest spices and were concerned by these contamination reports.

According to the survey released on April 25, 73 per cent of the 12,300-odd respondents said also that they had either “no confidence at all” or “low confidence” in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) – the country’s top food regulator – when it comes to ensuring food safety for consumers.

These reports of harmful contamination in well-known Indian spice brands have also inflicted reputational damage to the country’s spice export trade, caused by the closer scrutiny of its products overseas and associated bans.

India is the world’s largest exporter of spices, with a 12 per cent share of the global spice exports. Spices valued at US$4.25 billion (S$5.8 billion) were exported in the financial year ended March 2024, with Singapore receiving US$50 million worth of these products. China and the US were the top buyers of Indian spices that year.

A May 1 report from the Delhi-based think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative called for “urgent attention and action” to protect the credibility of Indian spices and said that if China and Asean countries impose import restrictions, this could pose a risk to more than half of India’s spice exports.