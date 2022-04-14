Singapore Red Cross pledges $100,000 in aid

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $100,000 for medical supplies and other basic necessities in aid of vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka as the island nation is experiencing its worst economic crisis.

SRC has also launched a public fund-raising appeal to rally donations to support these communities with medical drugs and equipment, with Sri Lanka's healthcare system reported to be close to collapse.

The dwindling foreign reserves has left the government unable to import essentials, including medicine and fuel, causing massive power cuts.

Those interested can donate at redcross.sg/SriLankaCrisis

For cheque donations, make the cheque payable to Singapore Red Cross Society, and post to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486.

Write your name, postal address and indicate "Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis" at the back of the cheque.

Donations can also be made via PayNow to UEN S86CC0370EBLD. Indicate "Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis" under bill reference.

The SRC appeal ends on July 31.