NEW DELHI - Sitting in his under-construction home in a village in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, Mr Manas Kumar Das repeatedly described as “life-changing” a visit to Singapore for an internship at Sembcorp Marine, now known as Seatrium.

Mr Das, 27, said he got an opportunity to sharpen his skills as a technician and soak in the city state’s culture during the six-month paid internship in the electrical department, which lasted from January to July.