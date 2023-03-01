Singapore fund seeks $168m to provide millions of stoves to poor families in India and Africa

A Singapore-based money manager plans to raise as much as US$125 million (S$168 million) to supply energy-efficient stoves to families in India and Africa, and will generate returns for investors by selling carbon credits.

The Improved Cook Stoves Carbon Fund will be managed by Singapore’s Impact Capital Asset Management (Icam), which has partnered with EKI Energy Services.

The Indore, India-based EKI will invest US$25 million in the fund and make the stoves, according to Icam chief investment officer Deepak Mawandia.

“There is a huge opportunity for a meaningful impact in India because, if you look at the numbers, it’s mind-boggling,” he said in an interview.

“In Africa, the impact on society is much larger because in some of the areas that we are going and some of the things that we are doing, you see a lot more difference.”

The fund is betting the demand for carbon credits, which McKinsey & Co forecasts may reach US$50 billion by 2030, will help it generate returns for investors, as polluting companies seek to balance their emissions with offsets generated by CO2-mitigating strategies.

The proceeds will help the fund to supply three million cookers in India, as well as Kenya and Ghana within about two years, Mr Mawandia added.

The stoves will still burn wood that is currently being used by families – thereby increasing uptake – but will provide better combustion, allowing households to use 50 per cent less fuel and reduce toxic smoke by as much as 40 per cent, according to Icam.

Each stove helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as five tonnes per year, and the project will generate as much as three million carbon credits annually over five years for each US$25 million disbursement, the fund said.

“In the case of cook stoves, most clean alternatives are more expensive than traditional cook stoves,” said Mr Kyle Harrison, an analyst with Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

“But offsets can bridge the gap in costs to allow rapid deployment. We forecast carbon offset supply from clean cook stoves could reach 542 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2050.”